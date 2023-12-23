Charles Mcmillen, a director at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), sold 1,000 shares of the company on December 22, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,750 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 36 insider sells over the past year.

Director Charles Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $158.95, giving the company a market cap of $5.326 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.52, which is below the industry median of 17.765 but above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $158.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $205.75, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

Director Charles Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

