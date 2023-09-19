On September 15, 2023, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 3,122 shares and purchased none.



Corinna Lathan is a prominent figure in the tech industry, currently serving as a Director at PTC Inc. She has a strong background in technology and innovation, which has been instrumental in her role at PTC Inc. Her recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest in the financial market, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and insider trading trends.



PTC Inc is a global software company that delivers a technology platform and solutions to help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's technology helps customers transform the way they create and service products across the entire product lifecycle - from conception and design to sourcing and service.



The insider transaction history for PTC Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 105 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.



Director Corinna Lathan Sells 800 Shares of PTC Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of PTC Inc were trading for $140.71 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $16.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 55.31, which is higher than the industry median of 27.27 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its own historical data.



The GuruFocus Value of PTC Inc is $140.17, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Corinna Lathan could be a signal of the insider's belief that the stock is currently overvalued. However, based on the GF Value, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider trading trends to make informed investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

