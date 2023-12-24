Director Daniel Kaye Sells 4,845 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc

On December 20, 2023, Daniel Kaye, a director at Equitable Holdings Inc, executed a sale of 4,845 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Equitable Holdings Inc, traded under the ticker EQH on the NYSE, is a financial services company that operates through various segments, including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement strategies, investment management, life insurance, and employee benefits programs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,845 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Equitable Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $33.85, giving the company a market capitalization of $11,237.772 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.90, which is below both the industry median of 10.95 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $33.85 and a GF Value of $37.04, Equitable Holdings Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

