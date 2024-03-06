Director Daniel Keith Sells 30,086 Shares of Sinclair Inc (SBGI)

On March 5, 2024, Daniel Keith, Director of Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), executed a sale of 30,086 shares in the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $13.58 per share, resulting in a total value of $408,768.68.

Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) is a diversified media company, primarily focused on local news and sports broadcasting. The company owns and operates, programs, or provides sales services to various television stations across the United States. It also owns multiple national networks, regional sports networks, and has interests in various non-broadcast digital and media platforms.

Over the past year, the insider, Daniel Keith, has sold a total of 30,086 shares and has not made any purchases of Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock. The insider's trading activities can provide insights into how company executives view the stock's value and future performance.

The insider transaction history for Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares were trading at $13.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $861.575 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.9, with a GuruFocus Value of $15.04, suggesting that Sinclair Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

