Director Dave Lopez Sells 3,000 Shares of BancFirst Corp (BANF)

Director Dave Lopez has executed a sale of 3,000 shares of BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $87.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $261,540.BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It operates through its subsidiary, BancFirst, a state-chartered bank in Oklahoma. BancFirst offers a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses.Over the past year, Dave Lopez has sold a total of 3,000 shares of BancFirst Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider trading activities.

The insider transaction history for BancFirst Corp reveals a balance of insider activities, with 8 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.In terms of valuation, BancFirst Corp's shares were trading at $87.18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.837 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.58, which is above the industry median of 9.26 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89, indicating that BancFirst Corp is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Director Dave Lopez may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market conditions when making investment decisions.

