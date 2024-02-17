Director Dave Yarnold Sells 5,000 Shares of Model N Inc

On February 14, 2024, Dave Yarnold, a director at Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was carried out with shares priced at $26.88 each, resulting in a total sale value of $134,400.

Model N Inc is a provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies. The company's software helps clients manage their revenue lifecycle from pricing strategies and contracting to compliance and settlements.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Model N Inc shows a pattern of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Model N Inc were trading at $26.88 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.005 billion.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $26.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.37, Model N Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is considered to be Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

