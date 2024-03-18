Director David Weinstein Sells Shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP)

Director David Weinstein has sold 7,449 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $129,323.64.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,850 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by David Weinstein follows a pattern observed in the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 3 insider sells for NewLake Capital Partners Inc.

On the date of the reported sale, NewLake Capital Partners Inc had a market capitalization of $363.936 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 15.43, which is below both the industry median of 16.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past trading history.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities from insiders over a specified period. This data can be useful for investors who track insider behaviors as part of their investment decision-making process.

