Director Declaration
Change in Director's Details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that Lynne Weedall, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Softcat plc as a non-executive director with effect from 3 May 2022.
Lynne Weedall continues as a non-executive director of Stagecoach Group plc.
