Director Declaration

Stagecoach Group PLC
  • SGC
Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC

Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that Lynne Weedall, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Softcat plc as a non-executive director with effect from 3 May 2022.

Lynne Weedall continues as a non-executive director of Stagecoach Group plc.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc
www.stagecoachgroup.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary 01738 442111


