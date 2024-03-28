Director Dennis Fitzsimons Sells 2,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

On March 27, 2024, Dennis Fitzsimons, a Director at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network-affiliated TV stations, related digital multicast signals, and a range of digital and mobile media services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells for Nexstar Media Group Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $170.82, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.778 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.04, which is lower than the industry median of 18.91 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $170.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.63, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

