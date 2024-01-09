Director Donna Morea executed a sale of 1,209 shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $125.11 per share.Science Applications International Corp is a provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services. The company caters to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The services offered by SAIC encompass engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of its customers' equipment and platforms.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,209 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for SAIC indicates a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Director Donna Morea Sells Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

On the valuation front, SAIC's shares were trading at $125.11 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market cap of $6.595 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.41, which is below both the industry median of 26.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Director Donna Morea Sells Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $105.87, indicating that SAIC is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

