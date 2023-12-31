Edward Fenster, a director at Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), executed a sale of 170,311 shares in the company on December 29, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Sunrun Inc is a leading provider of residential solar, storage, and energy services in the United States. The company offers solar service offerings and innovative financing options, aiming to make solar energy affordable and accessible for homeowners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 786,662 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Sunrun Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with a total of 66 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Director Edward Fenster Sells 170,311 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $20.17, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.276 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.58, with a GF Value of $34.97, suggesting that Sunrun Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

