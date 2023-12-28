On December 26, 2023, Edward Fenster, a director at Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), executed a sale of 9,052 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Sunrun Inc is a provider of residential solar electricity and operates one of the largest residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company offers solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. In addition to selling and installing solar energy systems, Sunrun also provides battery storage and energy services to its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 616,351 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Sunrun Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 65 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Director Edward Fenster Sells 9,052 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $20, resulting in a market capitalization of $4,466.516 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, with a GF Value of $34.97. This valuation suggests that Sunrun Inc is currently positioned as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

