On February 15, 2024, Eric Andersen, a director at Vertex Inc, executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Vertex Inc, the company from which the insider sold shares, specializes in tax technology solutions. The company provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including sales and consumer use, value added, and payroll. Vertex Inc's offerings are designed to help businesses streamline their tax compliance processes and leverage data to drive business decision-making.

Over the past year, Eric Andersen has sold a total of 35,121 shares of Vertex Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where insider transactions have been exclusively sales, with 54 insider sells and no insider buys reported.

Shares of Vertex Inc were trading at $25.88 on the date of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.882 billion for the company.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $25.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.16, Vertex Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Eric Andersen Sells 10,000 Shares of Vertex Inc (VERX)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Vertex Inc.

Director Eric Andersen Sells 10,000 Shares of Vertex Inc (VERX)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of Vertex Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

