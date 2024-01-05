On January 2, 2024, Eva Manolis, a director at Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), executed a sale of 5,128 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $1,127.62 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,783,256.36.

Fair Isaac Corp, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics company focused on credit scoring services. It is best known for producing the widely recognized FICO score, a measure of consumer credit risk. The company provides products and services to businesses, including credit reporting, predictive analytics, decision management, and fraud detection.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,692 shares of Fair Isaac Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

Director Eva Manolis Sells 5,128 Shares of Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

On the valuation front, Fair Isaac Corp's shares were trading at $1,127.62 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $27.616 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 66.00, which is above both the industry median of 27.325 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Fair Isaac Corp is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $1,127.62 and a GF Value of $688.51, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.64.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

