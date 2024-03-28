Director Evelyn Dilsaver Sells 32,500 Shares of HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

On March 26, 2024, Director Evelyn Dilsaver executed a significant stock sale of HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY). According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 32,500 shares of the company. Over the past year, Evelyn Dilsaver has sold a total of 32,500 shares of HealthEquity Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

HealthEquity Inc is a company that specializes in providing a range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The company's offerings include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other financial services tailored to assist individuals and employers in managing health care expenses.

The insider transaction history at HealthEquity Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been zero insider buys and 16 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of HealthEquity Inc were trading at $79.29, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.033 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 127.55, which is significantly above both the industry median of 25.5 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $77.63, indicating that HealthEquity Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

