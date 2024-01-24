Director F. Millner Sells 20,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)

According to a recent SEC filing, Director F. Millner has sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) on January 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $80 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,600,000.

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Merit Medical Systems Inc reveals a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Merit Medical Systems Inc's shares were trading at $80 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.702 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 47.06, which is above the industry median of 28.28 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with a GF Value of $74.50, indicating that Merit Medical Systems Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuations as part of their investment research process.

