Director Graham Smith Sells 9,270 Shares of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

On February 21, 2024, Graham Smith, a director at Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR), sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $74.02, resulting in a total value of $685,935.40.

Procore Technologies Inc is a company that provides cloud-based construction management software. It offers solutions that enable project management, construction financials, quality and safety, and field productivity for the construction industry. The platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions built specifically for the construction industryenabling teams to communicate more effectively and to make better decisions, in real-time.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,270 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 92 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Procore Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $74.02 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.589 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.93, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Procore Technologies Inc may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as they assess the stock's current valuation and the insider's perspective on the company's prospects.

