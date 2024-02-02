Director Heath Lukatch Sells 4,000 Shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Heath Lukatch has sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ:PCVX) on January 29, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $67.5 per share, which calculates to a total value of $270,000.

Vaxcyte Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary technology platforms to design and produce protein-based vaccine candidates.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 21 insider sells for Vaxcyte Inc.

The stock's valuation on the day of the insider's sale was $67.5 per share, giving Vaxcyte Inc a market capitalization of $7.187 billion.

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation provide a snapshot of the company's recent financial activity and market position. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

