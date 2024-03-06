Director Hermann Requardt has sold 15,000 shares of Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares of Bruker Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock.Bruker Corp is a company that develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable its customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Director Hermann Requardt Sells 15,000 Shares of Bruker Corp (BRKR)

The insider transaction history for Bruker Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.Shares of Bruker Corp were trading at $90.06 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $12.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.00, which is above the industry median of 27.48 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $86.17, Bruker Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

