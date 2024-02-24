Director Ian Bickley Sells 3,215 Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX)

On February 23, 2024, Ian Bickley, a director at Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX), sold 3,215 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $118.57 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $381,172.55.

Crocs Inc is known for its innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers a broad portfolio of all-season products while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. Crocs operates through a number of channels, including retail stores, online platforms, and wholesale distribution.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Crocs Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Crocs Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 11 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Crocs Inc had a market capitalization of $7.157 billion, with shares trading at $118.57.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.24, which is below the industry median of 20.37 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical valuation.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $118.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $129.92, Crocs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation:

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

