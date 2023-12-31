Director Irina Antonijevic Sells 11,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)

Irina Antonijevic, a director at Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN), has sold 11,000 shares of the company on December 29, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Biohaven Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the identification and development of clinical candidates in diseases with significant unmet need. The company's portfolio includes multiple late-stage drug candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders.

The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that Irina Antonijevic has sold a total of 11,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Biohaven Ltd indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Biohaven Ltd were trading at $41.79 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.434 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal conditions and the confidence level of its executives and directors. The data provided here reflects the transactions as filed and does not include any analysis of the potential reasons or implications of these trades.

