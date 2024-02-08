On February 5, 2024, J Thompson, a director at Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK), executed a sale of 8,400 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Tetra Tech Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services. The company focuses on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development solutions. Its services span the entire project life cycle and include research and development, applied science and technology, engineering design, program management, construction management, and operations and maintenance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,360 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tetra Tech Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 14 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tetra Tech Inc were trading at $165, resulting in a market capitalization of $9,323.468 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Tetra Tech Inc stands at 40.37, which is above both the industry median of 15.03 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock price at $165 and a GuruFocus Value of $201.75, Tetra Tech Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director J Thompson Sells 8,400 Shares of Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

