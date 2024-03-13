Director James Lederer Sells 1,500 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Director James Lederer has executed a sale of 1,500 shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), according to a recent SEC filing dated March 8, 2024. The transaction was carried out at a price of $146.21 per share, which resulted in a total sale value of $219,315.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) is a global leader in materials science, with a focus on developing and manufacturing critical products that support semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The company's offerings include advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 1,500 shares of Entegris Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 13 insider sales and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The stock of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was trading at $146.21 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.36 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Entegris Inc stands at 119.35, which is above the industry median of 29.405 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a premium valuation compared to both the industry and the company's own trading history.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $146.21 and a GF Value of $122.28, Entegris Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, categorizing the stock as Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an indication of their perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of market conditions, the company's performance, and other factors when evaluating this insider transaction.

