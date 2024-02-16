Director James Poole Sells 3,000 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc

Director James Poole has sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cal-Maine Foods Inc is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The company's primary business is the production, grading, packaging, marketing, and distribution of shell eggs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells for Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc were trading at $55.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.796 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 6.17, which is below both the industry median of 18.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $55.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $72.22, Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

