On February 23, 2024, James Smith, a director at Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,968 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Gartner Inc indicates that there have been no insider buys and 45 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gartner Inc were trading at $457.5, resulting in a market cap of $35.940 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Gartner Inc stands at 41.68, which is above the industry median of 27.7 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $457.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $382.46, Gartner Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director James Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

Director James Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

