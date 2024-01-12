According to a recent SEC filing, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) on January 10, 2024. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases.

The insider executed this transaction at an average price of $23.86 per share, which resulted in a total sale amount of $143,160. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a cumulative total of 13,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has consistently reduced their stake in the company.

The transaction history for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc reveals a trend of insider activity. Over the last year, there have been no insider purchases reported. However, there have been 25 insider sales in the same period, indicating a possible consensus among insiders about the stock's prospects.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc's stock was trading at $23.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.716 billion.

Director Janet Dorling Sells 6,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell transactions as part of their analysis, as these can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and potential. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

It is important for investors to consider the broader context and perform their own due diligence when evaluating insider transactions as part of their investment process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

