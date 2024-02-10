Director Jay Geldmacher Sells 4,500 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

On February 7, 2024, Jay Geldmacher, a director at Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $87 per share.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a global leader in data storage solutions, developing amazing products that enable people and businesses around the world to create, share and preserve their most critical memories and business data. The company is known for its broad portfolio of hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and solid-state hybrid drives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

On the valuation front, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's shares were trading at $87 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.736 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.53, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $56.81.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. In the case of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, the recent insider activity may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's stock performance.

