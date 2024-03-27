Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 27,132 Shares of Macy's Inc (M)

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of merchandise including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 27,132 shares of the company on March 26, 2024.Jeffrey Gennette has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 200,738 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which can be viewed in the context of the company's overall insider trading history.The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 22 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Macy's Inc shares were priced at $19.44 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.445 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 53.66, which is above both the industry median of 18.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.SEC Filing details the specifics of the transaction, providing transparency into the insider's trading activities.Considering the stock's price of $19.44 and the GuruFocus Value of $20.84, Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For investors and market watchers, the insider trading activities, particularly the sales by Director Jeffrey Gennette, alongside the company's valuation metrics, provide data points to consider when evaluating Macy's Inc's stock performance and prospects.

For investors and market watchers, the insider trading activities, particularly the sales by Director Jeffrey Gennette, alongside the company's valuation metrics, provide data points to consider when evaluating Macy's Inc's stock performance and prospects.

