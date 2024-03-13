Director Jennifer Taylor Sells 7,028 Shares of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Jennifer Taylor, a Director at Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH), has sold 7,028 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $133,963.96.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a customer engagement software company that provides innovative customer and employee engagement solutions to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The Freshworks SaaS platform includes a suite of products that are designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers.

Over the past year, the insider, Jennifer Taylor, has sold a total of 87,799 shares of Freshworks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Freshworks Inc has seen a total of 61 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $19.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.559 billion.

The insider transaction history and the absence of insider purchases over the past year may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

