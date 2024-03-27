Director Jerry Griffin Sells Shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

On March 25, 2024, Director Jerry Griffin executed a sale of 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:INSP) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction resulted in the disposal of shares at a price of $197.81 each. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year reflects a total sale of 8,539 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company's proprietary Inspire therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea.

The insider transaction history at Inspire Medical Systems Inc over the past year shows a pattern of insider selling, with 23 sells and only 1 buy recorded.

Regarding the company's valuation, Inspire Medical Systems Inc's shares were trading at $197.81 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.468 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.44, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value, which is $453.07 for Inspire Medical Systems Inc, is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by Director Jerry Griffin represents a continuation of the selling trend among insiders at Inspire Medical Systems Inc, which investors often monitor for insights into company performance and insider sentiment.

