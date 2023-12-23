Director John Rakolta Acquires 13,335 Shares of Agree Realty Corp

John Rakolta, a director at Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 13,335 shares on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has expanded the insider's total purchases over the past year to 111,330 shares, with no recorded sales in the same period.

Agree Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties leased to retail tenants. The company's portfolio includes community shopping centers, single tenant retail assets, and net leased properties.

Insider transactions at Agree Realty Corp over the past year have displayed a trend with 25 insider buys and no insider sells. This pattern suggests a positive sentiment among insiders about the company's future prospects.

On the valuation front, Agree Realty Corp's shares were priced at $62.44 on the day of the insider's recent acquisition, resulting in a market cap of $6.284 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.56, which is above both the industry median of 17.695 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Agree Realty Corp is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $62.44 and a GF Value of $74.65, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent purchase could be interpreted as a sign of confidence in the company's value and future performance, as insiders typically buy shares based on their understanding of the company's prospects.

