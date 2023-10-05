On October 2, 2023, Jonathan Chadwick, a prominent director of Elastic NV, sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 106,250 shares over the past year and made no purchases.



Jonathan Chadwick is a well-respected figure in the financial world, with a wealth of experience in various high-profile roles. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of VMware and Skype, and as a Corporate Controller at Microsoft. His decision to sell a significant portion of his holdings in Elastic NV is therefore noteworthy.



Elastic NV is a company that specializes in making structured and unstructured data usable in real time for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops open-source solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. With thousands of organizations worldwide using Elastic to power mission-critical systems, the company's performance and stock value are of significant interest to investors.



The insider's recent sale of Elastic NV shares is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, although it's important to note that there can be many reasons for insiders to sell shares.



Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 25,000 Shares of Elastic NV (ESTC)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Elastic NV were trading at $81.38, giving the company a market cap of $7.47 billion. However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a GF Value of $119.50, Elastic NV's current trading price suggests that the stock could be a good buy for value investors.



However, the insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be seen as a bearish signal. Investors should therefore carefully consider all available information and their own investment strategy before making a decision.



As always, it's important to remember that insider trading patterns should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. They are just one piece of the puzzle and should be considered alongside other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

