Director Kurt Stoffel has recently increased his stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by purchasing 8,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-29. This transaction has expanded Kurt Stoffel's holdings in the company, where he serves as a director.Darling Ingredients Inc is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.Over the past year, the insider has executed a total of one buy transaction, acquiring 8,000 shares. There have been no recorded sales from the insider during this period.

Director Kurt Stoffel Acquires 8,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

The insider transaction history for Darling Ingredients Inc shows a pattern of 11 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.On the valuation front, shares of Darling Ingredients Inc were trading at $41.62 on the date of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.749 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.57, which is below both the industry median of 18.49 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Director Kurt Stoffel Acquires 8,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Darling Ingredients Inc is significantly undervalued. With a current share price of $41.62 and a GF Value of $102.56, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.41. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

