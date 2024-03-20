Director Larry Porcellato Sells 4,000 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI)

Larry Porcellato, a director of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI), has sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

HNI Corp is a provider of office furniture and hearth products, designing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad portfolio of products for the office and home. The company operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products, offering a range of products from chairs and desks to fireplaces and stoves.

The insider transaction history for HNI Corp indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of HNI Corp were trading at $43.64, giving the company a market cap of $2.068 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 43.25, which is above both the industry median of 22.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $39.23, indicating that HNI Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

