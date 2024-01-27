Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI), a financial holding company that offers a variety of banking services to commercial businesses, consumers, and wealth management clients, has reported an insider purchase by Director Laura Whitley. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider acquired 2,000 shares of the company on January 25, 2024.The transaction history of Laura Whitley over the past year indicates a bullish pattern, with the insider purchasing a total of 4,000 shares and not selling any shares.

Director Laura Whitley Acquires 2,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

The insider trend for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc shows a positive sentiment, with 22 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.On the valuation front, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc's shares were priced at $62.56 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $2.917 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.45, which is above both the industry median of 9.245 and the company's historical median.

Director Laura Whitley Acquires 2,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Considering the stock's price of $62.56 and the GuruFocus Value of $73.49, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

