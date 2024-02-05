On February 2, 2024, Director Licata Joseph G Jr sold 38,387 shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM), as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end design, manufacturing, and logistics solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, computing and storage, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and semiconductor, multimedia, automotive, and clean technology sectors.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 38,387 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The insider transaction history for Sanmina Corp shows a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Sanmina Corp were trading at $60.5 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.308 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.81, which is below the industry median of 21.24 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.08, with a GF Value of $55.88, indicating that Sanmina Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Licata Joseph G Jr Sells 38,387 Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

