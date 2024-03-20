Director Lisbeth Mcnabb has executed a sale of 1,800 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $163.62 per share, resulting in a total value of $294,516.Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes network-affiliated TV stations, related digital multicast signals, and a range of digital and internet businesses.Over the past year, the insider, Lisbeth Mcnabb, has sold a total of 4,100 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at Nexstar Media Group Inc, with a total of 43 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

The market capitalization of Nexstar Media Group Inc stands at $5.427 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 16.95, which is below the industry median of 19.36, and above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the valuation metrics, with a share price of $163.62 and a GuruFocus Value of $209.90, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing indicates that the insider's actions could be a part of their personal portfolio management strategy. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

