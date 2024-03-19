Director Lizanne Gottung Sells 2,500 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Lizanne Gottung, a director of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX), has sold 2,500 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Louisiana-Pacific Corp is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial, and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers.

This transaction has altered the insider's holdings to a total of 5,813 shares sold over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period. The insider has not engaged in any buy transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Louisiana-Pacific Corp indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp were trading at $77.58, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.600 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.64, surpassing the industry median of 15.16 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $77.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.18, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.33, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance, market conditions, and other factors that may influence the decision-making process of insiders and investors alike.

