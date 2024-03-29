Director Loretta Sanchez has sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $131,403.33.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians. The company offers undergraduate degree, diploma and certificate programs at campuses across the United States, as well as manufacturer-specific training programs sponsored by the major automotive and diesel manufacturers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,318 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells during this period.

Director Loretta Sanchez Sells Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) were trading at $15.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $856.488 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 61.31, which is above the industry median of 19.83 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, with a current share price of $15.07 and a GF Value of $12.16. This indicates that Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

