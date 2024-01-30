Director Lowell Seifter Sells 8,000 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc

On January 29, 2024, Lowell Seifter, a director at NBT Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB), sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider trades over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial services holding company that primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A. The company offers commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. NBT Bancorp Inc's banking network includes over 150 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The insider transaction history for NBT Bancorp Inc shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year. There have been 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, shares of NBT Bancorp Inc were trading at $37.28 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $1.757 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of NBT Bancorp Inc is 14.03, which is above the industry median of 9.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a mixed comparison between the company's current valuation and its historical and industry benchmarks.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $37.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $40.92, NBT Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

