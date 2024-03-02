Director LYONS IRVING F III Sells Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) experienced an insider sell on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Director LYONS IRVING F III sold 2,083 shares of the company. This transaction has been documented in the SEC filing accessible through the following link: SEC Filing.Essex Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties on the West Coast of the United States.Over the past year, the insider LYONS IRVING F III has engaged in the sale of 2,083 shares in total and has not made any purchase of shares in the company.The insider transaction history for Essex Property Trust Inc shows a pattern of behavior over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell.

On the valuation front, shares of Essex Property Trust Inc were trading at $230.9 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $15.047 billion.The price-earnings ratio of Essex Property Trust Inc stands at 37.14, which is above the industry median of 16.765 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GF Value, with a price of $230.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $302.74, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

