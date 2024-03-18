Director Mary Bell Sells 2,898 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI)

Director Mary Bell has executed a sale of 2,898 shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $43.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $124,947.74.HNI Corp is a company that provides products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. It operates through multiple segments, including office furniture and hearth products. The company designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products including office furniture and fireplace inserts.Over the past year, Mary Bell has sold a total of 2,898 shares of HNI Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for HNI Corp shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The market capitalization of HNI Corp stands at $2.043 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 42.72, which is above both the industry median of 22.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GF Value, with a current price of $43.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $39.22, HNI Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

