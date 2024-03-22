Director Matthew Fust Sells 60,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Director Matthew Fust has sold 60,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.14 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,648,400.Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.Over the past year, the insider, Matthew Fust, has sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $44.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.451 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 66.88, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Given the current market valuation and the recent insider selling activity, investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any potential changes in market sentiment or company fundamentals.

