On September 12, 2023, Director Michael Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 17,458 shares and purchased none.



Michael Tokarz is a seasoned director at Mueller Water Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technologies, and Mueller Co. Its products are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.



Director Michael Tokarz Sells 13,269 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

The insider transaction history for Mueller Water Products, Inc. shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be a signal that insiders, including Tokarz, may perceive the stock as overvalued or expect a downturn.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. were trading for $13.08 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.48, higher than the industry median of 21.84 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



Director Michael Tokarz Sells 13,269 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $13.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.52, Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.



While the insider's sell-off might raise eyebrows, the company's valuation suggests that the stock might still be a good buy for investors. However, potential investors should keep a close eye on the insider's future transactions and the company's performance to make informed decisions.



It's important to note that insider selling doesn't always indicate a bearish outlook. Insiders might sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification. Therefore, while insider transactions can provide valuable insights, they should be considered as part of a broader investment strategy.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

