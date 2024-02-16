Director Michael Wittmeyer Sells 45,058 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Michael Wittmeyer, a director at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK), sold 45,058 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign Mints, which provides it with the ability to service all aspects of the precious metals market, including dealing in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 72,364 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc were trading at $26.19, resulting in a market cap of $596.047 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.80, which is below both the industry median of 19.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $26.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $33.90, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

