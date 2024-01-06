Director Mike Spanos Acquires Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc

On January 3, 2024, Mike Spanos, a director at Casey's General Stores Inc, executed a purchase of 725 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the insider's holdings in the company, which operates a chain of convenience stores in the Midwestern and Southern United States. Casey's General Stores Inc is known for its selection of prepared foods, including pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, as well as a range of beverages and snacks. The company also provides gasoline for sale on a self-service basis.

The insider's trades over the past year show a pattern of accumulation, with a total of 725 shares purchased and no shares sold. This recent acquisition aligns with the overall insider trend at Casey's General Stores Inc, which has seen 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the date of the insider's latest purchase, shares of Casey's General Stores Inc were trading at $275.43, valuing the company at a market cap of $10.551 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.01, surpassing both the industry median of 17.27 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry and the company's historical pricing.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was calculated at 1.08, with a share price of $275.43 and a GF Value of $254.64. This suggests that Casey's General Stores Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to increase their stake in Casey's General Stores Inc may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects.

