Director Nilda Mesa Sells Shares of United Therapeutics Corp

On December 19, 2023, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,362 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

The insider transaction history at United Therapeutics Corp over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 72 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $244.9, giving the company a market cap of $10.257 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.03, which is lower than the industry median of 32.2 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.95, with a GF Value of $258.15, indicating that United Therapeutics Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

