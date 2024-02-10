Director Ofer Segev executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at a price of $52.13 per share, which resulted in a total value of $260,650.

Varonis Systems Inc specializes in software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company's products are used by organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate their volumes of unstructured data.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Varonis Systems Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 7 insider sells and 4 insider buys recorded.

Director Ofer Segev Sells 5,000 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc

On the valuation front, Varonis Systems Inc's shares were trading at $52.13 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.671 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.26, suggesting that Varonis Systems Inc is modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $41.36.

Director Ofer Segev Sells 5,000 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

