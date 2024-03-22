According to a recent SEC filing, Director Paul Gould has purchased 300,000 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) on March 22, 2024. This transaction has expanded Paul Gould's holdings in the company significantly, as over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 300,000 shares and has not sold any shares.Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company that provides a range of services including video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services to its residential and business customers. The company operates in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Director Paul Gould Acquires 300,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

The insider transaction history for Liberty Latin America Ltd shows a pattern of insider confidence in the company's prospects. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells, indicating a generally positive sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company's operations and potential.On the valuation front, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd were trading at $6.56 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of $1.375 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.73, with a GuruFocus Value of $9.00, suggesting that Liberty Latin America Ltd is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the company's current valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the telecommunications sector, particularly within the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

