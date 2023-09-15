Director Paul Sutherland Buys 6,500 Shares of Gaia Inc

On September 13, 2023, Paul Sutherland, a director at Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), purchased 6,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.



Paul Sutherland is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His decision to invest in Gaia Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company's strategic direction and future growth potential.



Gaia Inc is a global digital video streaming service and online community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channelsSeeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yogato its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia.



Over the past year, Paul Sutherland has purchased a total of 72,684 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive signal for potential investors. It shows that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential and are willing to invest their own money in it.



The insider transaction history for Gaia Inc shows a total of 11 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying could be a bullish signal for the stock, as it indicates that those closest to the company believe its shares are undervalued.



On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Gaia Inc were trading for $2.48 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $54.79 million. Despite this relatively low market cap, the insider's purchase could be a sign that the company's shares are undervalued.



With a price of $2.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $6.84, Gaia Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Gaia Inc shares could be a bullish signal for the stock. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36, potential investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making an investment decision.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

